BRIEF-American Express Issues Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack

March 20 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

* AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS RECENTLY BEEN ALERTED BY EXPEDIA THAT SOME CUSTOMERS WHO USED EXPEDIA’S ORBITZ PLATFORM MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

* CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

* EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK