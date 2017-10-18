FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50
October 18, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50, up 25%

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.80 to $5.90

* American Express Co - U.S. Consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $475 million, up 18 percent from $401 million a year ago‍​

* American Express - international consumer and network services reported Q3 net income of $286 million, up 85 percent from $155 million a year ago

* American Express - global commercial services reported third-quarter net income of $529 million, up 14 percent from $466 million a year ago

* American Express - global merchant services reported third-quarter net income of $368 million, up 3 percent from $359 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
