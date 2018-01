BRIEF-American Express Says Berkshire Hathaway Amended Letter Agreement With Co ‍​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - ON JAN 29, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AMENDED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CO DATED FEB 27, 1995, AS AMENDED ON SEPT 8, 2000 ‍​

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - ‍BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AGREED TO VOTE CO‘S SECURITIES AS RECOMMENDED BY BOARD SO LONG AS HARVEY GOLUB OR KEN CHENAULT IS CEO OF CO

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - ‍IN AMENDMENT, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AMENDED AGREEMENT SO IT APPLIES AFTER STEPHEN SQUERI REPLACES CHENAULT AS CEO Source text - bit.ly/2nsL3bz Further company coverage: