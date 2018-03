BRIEF-American Express Says K.I. Chenault's 2017 Total Compensation Was $18.6 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO K.I. CHENAULT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.6 MILLION VERSUS $17.5 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - S.J. SQUERI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.2 MILLION VERSUS $12.3 MILLION IN 2016; SQUERI SUCCEEDED CHENAULT AS CHAIRMAN, CEO ON FEB 1, 2018

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO SAYS CFO J.C. CAMPBELL'S 2017 TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $8.6 MILLION IN 2016