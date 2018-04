BRIEF-American Express Sees 2018 EPS At High-End Of $6.90-$7.30 Outlook

April 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MILLION, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

* INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER AND NETWORK SERVICES REPORTED Q1 NET INCOME OF $291 MILLION, UP 15 PERCENT

* “WE EXPECT REVENUES TO BE UP AT LEAST 8 PERCENT THIS YEAR”

* U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* SAYS RISE IN QUARTERLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

* GLOBAL COMMERCIAL SERVICES REPORTED Q1 NET INCOME OF $552 MILLION, UP 35 PERCENT