May 4 (Reuters) - American Family Insurance:

* AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AND THE MAIN STREET AMERICA GROUP PURSUE MERGER

* AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE - MERGER APPROVED BY COMPANIES’ BOARDS; COMBINED EQUITY OF MERGED ENTITIES EXPECTED TO BE OVER $9 BILLION

* AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE - ON COMPLETION OF MERGER, MAIN STREET AMERICA TO OPERATE AS STAND-ALONE BRAND WITHIN AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE GROUP