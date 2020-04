BRIEF-American Financial- 2019 Compensation For Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-President Was $10.5 Mln Vs $10.2 Mln

April 3 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP - 2019 COMPENSATION FOR CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT CARL H. LINDNER III $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION IN 2018

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL - 2019 COMPENSATION FOR CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT S. CRAIG LINDNER $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION IN 2018

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL - RATIO OF 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION OF EACH CO-CEO TO 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION OF MEDIAN EMPLOYEE WAS 142 TO 1 Source text: bit.ly/3dNtgFk Further company coverage: