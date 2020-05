May 11 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $3.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.85 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP- CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2020 CORE NET OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING MTM INVESTMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $6.45 TO $7.25

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED GAINS RELATED TO FIXED MATURITIES, WAS $55.52 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: