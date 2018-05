May 2 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.90 TO $8.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.50 PER SHARE

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND IS IN ADDITION TO COMPANY'S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE