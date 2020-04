BRIEF-American Financial Group Reports Revised Earnings Guidance For 2020

April 15 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE: AFG) ANNOUNCED TODAY REVISED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC - COMPANY NOW BELIEVES RETURN ON MTM INVESTMENTS IN 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC SEES 2020 AFG CORE NET OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.45 - $7.25

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC SEES Q1 2020 AFG CORE NET OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 - $1.90

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC SEES Q1 2020 AFG NET LOSS PER SHARE $3.40- $3.30

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC - DUE TO ONGOING VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST ACCURATELY ULTIMATE MTM RETURNS IN 2020

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ESTIMATES THAT ITS EXCESS CAPITAL AT MARCH 31, 2020 EXCEEDED $600 MILLION

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT EXCESS CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY THROUGHOUT 2020 AND BEYOND