Feb 28 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - ANNOUNCED TODAY CANCELLATION OF CO’S PRESENTATION & WEBCAST AT CITI 2020 GLOBAL PROPERTY CEO CONFERENCE

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - MANAGEMENT NO LONGER PLANS TO ATTEND CONFERENCE DUE TO ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION RELATED TO TRAVEL AMIDST EVOLVING VIRUS LANDSCAPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: