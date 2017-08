Aug 15 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent :

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* PRICED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 12 MILLION OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST, $0.01 PAR VALUE PER SHARE

* OFFERING UPSIZED FROM 10 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES TO A FINAL OFFERING SIZE OF 12 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: