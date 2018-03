BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Refinancing Of Certain Economy Lodging Properties

March 21 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp:

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF CERTAIN ECONOMY LODGING PROPERTIES

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - HAS CONSOLIDATED DEBT AND BUSINESS STRUCTURE OF ITS ECONOMY LODGING HOTEL PORTFOLIO

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - AHIP HAS REFINANCED ITS RAILWAY PORTFOLIO TERM LOAN OF ABOUT US$19.0 MILLION

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - AHIP HAS OBTAINED A US$4.0 MILLION MORTGAGE FOR TWO OF ITS RECENTLY ACQUIRED HOTEL PROPERTIES

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - AHIP HAS ALSO INCREASED ITS SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO US$13.5 MILLION