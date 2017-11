Nov 8 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP reports third quarter results

* Qtrly revenues $90.3 million versus $44.5 mln‍​

* Qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.25‍​

* Qtrly diluted AFFO per unit $0.21‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: