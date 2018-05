May 9 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP :

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - QTRLY DILUTED FFO PER UNIT $0.15

* AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP - QTRLY DILUTED AFFO PER UNIT $0.13