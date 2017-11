Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc -

* AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE RAND LOGISTICS, INC.

* ‍AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE CO​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AIP AGREED TO CONVERT ALL OF CO‘S SECOND LIEN DEBT INTO 100% OF NEW COMMON EQUITY OF REORGANIZED COMPANY​

* CO‘S BUSINESS TO CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED PENDING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL MATERIALLY DE-LEVER COMPANY‘S BALANCE SHEET, ELIMINATING APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION IN OUTSTANDING DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: