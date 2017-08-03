FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 15 hours
BRIEF-American International Group CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 2:35 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-American International Group CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks - Conf Call

* For property business, co says "have sight set on NORTHERN EUROPE" - Conf Call

* AIG CEO, on share buybacks, says "the chances that we will be buying at the levels we have been buying are very low" - Conf Call

* AIG - we still have a buyback authorization in place, and we'll consider capital return, but are no longer targeting an annual amount for share repurchases - Conf Call

Further company coverage:

