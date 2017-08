July 31 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* American Journal of Psychiatry publishes Minerva Neurosciences' MIN-101 Phase 2b trial results for treatment of negative symptoms in Schizophrenia

* Minerva Neurosciences - expects to initiate a pivotal phase 3 trial with MIN-101 to treat negative symptoms in Schizophrenia in H2 2017