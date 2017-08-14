FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Lithium announces corporate restructuring
#Market News
August 14, 2017

BRIEF-American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp

* American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

* American Lithium Corp - ‍board approved a restructuring of company through a share consolidation of up to 1 new share for every 10 existing shares held​

* American Lithium - ‍recently renewed all of its bureau of land management licenses in fish lake valley, nevada for a further 12 months​

* American Lithium - ‍does not have necessary funds at this time to embark/ any exploration and needs to restructure in order to attract necessary capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

