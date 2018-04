April 19 (Reuters) - American Lorain Corp:

* AMERICAN LORAIN CORP - ON APRIL 14, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN LORAIN CORP - EIGHT INDIVIDUALS RESIDING IN PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA AGREED TO INVEST AN AGGREGATE OF ABOUT $1.6 MILLION IN COMPANY Source text (bit.ly/2K0H9kO) Further company coverage: