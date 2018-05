May 23 (Reuters) - American Lorain Corp:

* AMERICAN LORAIN - ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH YIMIN JIN, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER, AND HONGXIANG YU, A DIRECTOR OF CO - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN LORAIN - JIN, YU AGREED TO INVEST $5.0 MILLION IN CO IN EXCHANGE FOR 29.4 MILLION SHARES OR $10.0 MILLION IN EXCHANGE FOR 58.8 MILLION SHARES