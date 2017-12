Dec 14 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - TO OFFER FOR SALE $100 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY