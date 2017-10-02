BRIEF-American Midstream ‍announces acquisition and closing of additional equity interest in Delta House​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners LP

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍announced today acquisition and closing of an additional 15.5 pct equity interest in Delta House​

* American Midstream Partners LP - deal for ‍total consideration of approximately $125.4 million​

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍post-closing, partnership, arclight to directly and indirectly own 35.7 pct and 23.3 pct interest in Delta House, respectively​

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍purchase of additional Delta House interests is immediately accretive to adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow​

* American Midstream Partners LP - due to timing uncertainties of divestiture, 2017 adjusted EBITDA may be toward lower-end of guidance with material increase in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: