BRIEF-American Midstream announces Cayenne pipeline Joint Venture

* American Midstream announces Cayenne pipeline joint venture

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍project has received necessary change of service permits and is expected to be fully operational by year-end 2017​

* American Midstream Partners-Pipeline will have initial capacity of over 40,000 barrels per day with ability to throughput more than 50,000 barrels per day

* American Midstream Partners - Co is contributing underutilized natural gas pipeline that will convert into high value, natural gas liquids service​

* American Midstream Partners-Co, Targa will each have 50% economic interests,50% voting rights, respectively, with Targa serving as operator of venture

* American Midstream Partners - ‍entered into JV agreement between Co and Targa Midstream Services LLC, creating Cayenne Pipeline LLC​