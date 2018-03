March 12 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp :

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE