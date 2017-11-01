FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross forming $3 bln partnership
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross forming $3 bln partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners to acquire Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross Holdings forming $3 billion partnership

* American Midstream Partners Lp - deal ‍immediately accretive to 2018 distributable cash flow per unit (DCF/unit)​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍two separate transactions valued at approximately $815 million​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍as a result of transactions, pro forma partnership with an enterprise value of $3 billion​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍transactions expected to generate annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA in excess of $300 million​

* American Midstream Partners - ‍AMID, Southcross expect to realize financial synergies of about $15 to $20 million annually within 18 months of deal closing​

* American Midstream - to acquire certain assets of Southcross Holdings and has proposed to merge Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.​ into unit of co

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍AMID anticipates divesting an additional $400 to $500 million of non-core asset sales​

* American midstream - ‍public unitholders of Southcross Energy Partners​ to get 0.160 amid units for each SXE common unit in a unit-for-unit merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.