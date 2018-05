May 15 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners LP:

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MILLION VERSUS $164.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)