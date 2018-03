BRIEF-American Midstream Reports Qtrly Revenues $167.6 Million

March 12 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp :

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $2.54

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUES $167.6 MILLION VERSUS $175.9 MILLION

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - DURING Q4, CO CONDUCTED REQUIRED ASSET IMPAIRMENT TESTS WHICH RESULTED IN NON-CASH BOOK VALUE ADJUSTMENT OF $99.3 MILLION

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM - ‍NOTIFIED BY OPERATOR OF DELTA HOUSE FPS THAT SOME THIRD-PARTY OWNED UPSTREAM INFRASTRUCTURE WOULD REQUIRE REMEDIAL WORK​

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM - REMEDIAL WORK AT ‍THIRD-PARTY OWNED UPSTREAM INFRASTRUCTURE LED TO TEMPORARY DELAY OF PRODUCTION VOLUMES FLOWING INTO DELTA HOUSE​

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM - ‍REMEDIATION SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN Q2, AT WHICH TIME FULL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RESUME FLOWING INTO DELTA HOUSE​