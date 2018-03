BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Corporation Q3 GAAP EPS $0.21

March 1 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q3 SALES FELL 32.6 PERCENT TO $157.4 MILLION

* ‍”OUR RESULTS FOR Q3 REFLECTED A CONTINUATION OF CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS IN CONSUMER MARKET FOR FIREARMS”​

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS“BELIEVE THAT NEW, LOWER LEVELS OF CONSUMER FIREARM DEMAND WE SAW REFLECTED IN JAN NICS RESULTS MAY CONTINUE FOR SOME TIME​”

* ‍GOING FORWARD, WILL OPERATE BUSINESS UNDER ASSUMPTION THAT NEXT 12-18 MONTHS COULD DELIVER FLATTISH REVENUE IN FIREARMS​

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $0.11​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $172.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍NET SALES OF $162 MILLION TO $166 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING APRIL 30, 2018​

* SEES ‍GAAP INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.01 TO $0.03 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING APRIL 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: