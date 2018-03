March 6 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS - PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS - ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: