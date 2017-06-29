BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

June 29 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American outdoor brands corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $229.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American outdoor brands corp sees q1 gaap income per share range $0.01 to $0.06

* For three months ending july 31, sees net sales $140 million - $150 million

* For year ending april 30, 2018, sees net sales $750 million - $790 million

* American outdoor brands corp - for three months ending july 31, sees non gaap eps $0.07- $0.12

* Sees fy non-gaap income per share - diluted in the range of $1.42 to $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees non - gaap eps $1.42- $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees gaap eps $1.16 - $1.36

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S