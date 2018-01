Jan 2 (Reuters) - American Railcar Industries Inc:

* AMERICAN RAILCAR INDUSTRIES SAYS ‍ON DEC 31, 2017, CEO JEFFREY HOLLISTER‘S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY TERMINATED - SEC FILING​

* AMERICAN RAILCAR INDUSTRIES-ON DEC 29, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED JOHN O'BRYAN AS PRESIDENT, INTERIM CEO OF ARI, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text :[bit.ly/2lHJSE7] Further company coverage: