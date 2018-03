BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings Qtrly EPS $0.05

March 6 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* NET PATIENT SERVICE OPERATING REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $194.4 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 2.4%

* TOTAL DIALYSIS TREATMENTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE 565,945, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 6.7%

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA-NCI TO BE IN A RANGE OF $110 MILLION AND $116 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: