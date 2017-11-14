BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings reports adj. EPS $0.19

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net patient service operating revenues decreased 2.7 pct to $187.7 million​

* ‍Reiterating its prior guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be in a range of $100 million and $106 million​

* ‍Company is reiterating its prior guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be in a range of $100 million and $106 million​