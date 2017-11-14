FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings reports adj. EPS $0.19
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings reports adj. EPS $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net patient service operating revenues decreased 2.7 pct to $187.7 million​

* ‍Reiterating its prior guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be in a range of $100 million and $106 million​

* ‍Company is reiterating its prior guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be in a range of $100 million and $106 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.