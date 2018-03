BRIEF-American Renal Associates & Its Unit Are Defendants In Lawsuit

March 28 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES - CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

* AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES - U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017