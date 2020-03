BRIEF-American Renal Associates Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.19

March 16 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES CEO PLANS TO RETIRE BY END OF 2020

* BOARD WILL INITIATE A PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CARLUCCI

* JOSEPH CARLUCCI HAS COMMUNICATED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CEO

* CARLUCCI PLANS TO CONTINUE AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR HAS STARTED

* QTRLY PATIENT SERVICE OPERATING REVENUES WERE $206.1 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.8%

* EXPECTS 2020 NORMALIZED TOTAL TREATMENT GROWTH TO BE IN A RANGE OF 4.5% AND 5.0%

* EXPECTS 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA-NCI TO BE IN A RANGE OF $90 MILLION AND $95 MILLION

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA-NCI OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.22