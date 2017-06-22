FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-American Software reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - American Software Inc-

* American Software reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $26.3 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* American Software- software license revenues for quarter ended april 30, 2017 were $3.9 million, a decrease of 41% compared to same period last year

* American Software- cloud services annual contract value increased about 59% to $6.1 million as of quarter ended april 30, 2017 versus $3.8 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

