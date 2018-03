March 27 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECURITIES OFFERING

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - CERTAIN OF ITS INDIRECT SUBSIDIARIES PRICED $500.0 MILLION SECURED TOWER REVENUE SECURITIES

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - SERIES 2018-1A SECURITIES WILL HAVE A PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $500.0 MILLION AT 3.652% DUE MARCH 2048