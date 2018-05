May 1 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.742 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.73 BILLION

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED AFFO PER SHARE $1.84

* QUARTERLY AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMT COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE $1.73

* SAYS REDUCING MIDPOINT OF FY 2018 OUTLOOK FOR PROPERTY REVENUE, NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY $60 MILLION, $45 MILLION AND $35 MILLION