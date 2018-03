March 29 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* AMERICAN TOWER SAYS ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR A NEW $1.5 BILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN TOWER - TERM LOAN MATURES ON MARCH 29, 2019

* AMERICAN TOWER CORP - USED NET PROCEEDS FROM TERM LOAN TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES.