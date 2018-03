March 13 (Reuters) - American Vanguard Corp:

* AMERICAN VANGUARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP - BOARD DECLARED QTRLY $0.02 CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)