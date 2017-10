Sept 12 (Reuters) - American Vanguard Corp

* American Vanguard expands Latin American presence by acquiring Grupo Agricenter

* American Vanguard - ‍ acquisition of Grupo Agricenter to expand AMVAC’s product and service offerings in 7 Central American,Caribbean countries​

* American Vanguard Corp - ‍terms of acquisition were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: