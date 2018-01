BRIEF-American Water Affirms 2018 GAAP EPS Guidance Range Of $3.22 To $3.32 Per Share

Jan 16 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* AMERICAN WATER AFFIRMS 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32 PER DILUTED SHARE AND LONG-TERM ADJUSTED EPS COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 7 TO 10 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22 TO $3.32

* - ALSO UPDATES 2017 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AND AFFIRMS 2017 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $8.0 BILLION TO $8.6 BILLION FOR THE 2018 TO 2022​ PERIOD

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - LONG-TERM ADJUSTED EPS CAGR OF 7 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - DIVIDEND GROWTH EXPECTED AT HIGH END OF CO'S LONG-TERM ADJUSTED EPS CAGR TARGET FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD