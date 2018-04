American Water Works Company Inc:

* AMERICAN WATER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 9.6%

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC - INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE

