BRIEF-American Water Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.01

Feb 20 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* AMERICAN WATER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.22 TO $3.32

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - PROJECTS 2018 DIVIDEND GROWTH AT TOP OF LONG-TERM EPS CAGR RANGE

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $821 MILLION VERSUS $802 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $843.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - PLAN TO INVEST BETWEEN $8.0 BILLION TO $8.6 BILLION OVER NEXT 5 YRS

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY - AFFIRMS LONG TERM EPS COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE RANGE OF 7 TO 10 PERCENT