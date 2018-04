BRIEF-American Water Works Affirms 2018 EPS Guidance Range Of $3.22- $3.32

April 12 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc :

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY - AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 - $3.32

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 - $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* PIVOTAL DEAL EPS NEUTRAL IN 2018 AFTER CERTAIN TRANSITION COSTS

* EXPECTS EPS ACCRETION TO GRADUALLY GROW TO $0.12 PER SHARE BY 2022 FROM PIVOTAL DEAL

* EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2qql9Ya) Further company coverage: