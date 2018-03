BRIEF-American Water Works Announces Amendment And Restatement Of Unit's Existing Credit Agreement ‍​

March 21 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc :

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ‍​

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BILLION - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BILLION COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME Source text: (bit.ly/2FVtLQc) Further company coverage: