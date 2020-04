BRIEF-American Water Works - Co May Need To Consider Alternative Sources of Funding For Operations

April 8 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc :

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - ON APRIL 1, TERMINATION DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO MARCH 21, 2025

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS CO MAY NEED TO CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE SOURCES OF FUNDING FOR ITS OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY - BELIEVE THAT EXISTING SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CASH REQUIREMENTS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS - IN Q1 2020 ENTERED INTO FINANCIAL DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS TO MANAGE EXPOSURE TO INTEREST RATE RISK