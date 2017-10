BRIEF-American Water Works Co says unit, other parties to PaPUC proceeding enter into settlement agreement

Oct 16 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* American Water Works Co says Pennsylvania-American Water Co, other parties to rate case filed with PaPUC entered proposed settlement agreement - SEC Filing

* ‍Parties to proceeding have agreed to obtain PaPUC approval of settlement agreement on or before December 7, 2017​

* Parties ‍entered proposed settlement agreement to provide co's unit with additional annualized water, wastewater revenues of $62 million​