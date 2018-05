May 11 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY - FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MILLION IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE